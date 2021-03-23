MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East markets fall, Saudi Aramco drops

By Tanvi Mehta

March 23 (Reuters) - Most markets in the Middle East ended lower on Tuesday, with Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 losing over 0.6%.

The Egyptian Stock Exchange was forced to suspend trading for half an hour after the EGX 100 index saw a 5 percent loss in value.

"The sharp fall came from individual investors' trading activities, which pushed the EGX to incur significant losses on Monday. The main EGX index lost 2.4 percent, with all shares declining by over $1.1 billion in market value," said Michael Stark, research analyst at Exness.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI snapped its two-day winning streak to end down 0.6%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dropped 1.3% after rising for the past two sessions after reporting its earnings earlier this week and announcing that debt-to-equity ratio more than doubled in 2020.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI reversed early gains to end 0.7% lower in its third consecutive session of losses. Top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dragged the index.

In Qatar, the index .QSI also lost 0.3%. Financials weighed on sentiment, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA down 0.6% and 1.3% respectively.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI ended nearly flat with a 0.03% gain. A rise in consumer stocks was offset by a fall in the real estate sector.

Commercial Bank International CBI.AD closed 7.7% higher after it said on Monday that shareholders had rejected increasing capital.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI down 0.6% to 9,489 ABU DHABI .ADI rose 0.03% to 5,735 DUBAI .DFMGI dropped 0.7% to 2,533 QATAR .QSI shed 0.3% to 10,194 EGYPT .EGX30 fell 0.6% to 10,471 BAHRAIN .BAX lost 0.3% to 1,465 OMAN .MSI gained 0.1% to 3,736 KUWAIT .BKP down 0.6% at 6,347 (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Ateeq Ur Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822707; Reuters Messaging: tanvi.mehta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

