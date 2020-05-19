MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets lifted by global rally and oil prices

By Maqsood Alam

May 19 (Reuters) - Major Middle East stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global equities and a recovery in oil prices, with Saudi Arabia leading gains on the back of oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Global equity markets surged on Monday and Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday after data on Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, showed it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, supported by signs of output cuts and demand recovery as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

"Global sentiment is leading the rise in local markets supported by recovering oil prices," said Marie Salem, head of institutions at Daman Securities.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI closed 1.8% up, led by Saudi Aramco and banking shares.

Aramco jumped 3.1% for its sharpest intra-day rise in more than a month and its sixth consecutive daily gain, trimming its year-to-date loss to 5.4%.

Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE rose 3.1% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE added 1.3%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI firmed by 0.6%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU up 1.6% and Aramex ARMX.DU advancing 2.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was up 0.3% as the telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gained 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD jumped 4.4%.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD edged up 0.6% ahead of a meeting of its board on Wednesday to discuss first-quarter financial performance.

Qatar's index .QSI rose 0.4%, led by a 1.9% increase for Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Qatar has extended a programme that provides guarantees to local banks from the Qatar development bank, with interest-free loans for a full year instead of six months, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

In Egypt, the blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.8% up, with market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA gaining 1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI increased 1.8% to 7,045 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.3% to 4,074 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.6% to 1,931 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.4% to 8,802 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.8% to 10,357 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.2% to 1,257 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 1% to 3,393 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.8% to 5,287 points

