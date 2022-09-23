MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets In United Arab Emirates fall on recession fears

By Mohammad Edrees

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges in United Arab Emirates closed lower on Friday, tracking global equities, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates sharply and signalled a larger rates increase in the next few months to fight inflation.

MSCI's world stocks index .MIWD00000PUS fell to its lowest since mid-2020 on Friday, having lost about 12% in the month or so since Fed Chair Jerome Powell made clear that bringing down inflation would hurt. GLOB/MKT

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.7%, as nearly all its sectors slipped into the red and heavyweight real estate shares led the losses.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU fell 1.1% and state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity And Water Authority DEWAA.DU slid 1.6%.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was hiking its base rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.15% effective from Thursday, moving parallel with the Fed's third consecutive hike of that size as its currency is pegged to the dollar.

Abu Dhabi equities .FTFADGI slipped 0.7% with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD declining 3% and port operator Abu Dhabi Ports Company ADPORTS.AD decreasing 1.5%.

Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings is seeking local investors for its planned initial public offering, two sources said, scrapping plans to seek foreign investors after International Holding Company IHC.AD took a 15% stake this week.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.7% to 10,005 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 3,409 points

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.