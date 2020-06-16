World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets gain on global rally, rising oil prices

By Ateeq Shariff

June 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East rebounded on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global equities and as crude oil prices rose on record supply cuts and improving fuel demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 77 cents, or 1.94%, to $40.49 a barrel by 0918 GMT, extending gains into a third session. O/R

The International Energy Agency forecast oil demand at 91.7 million barrels per day for 2020, 500,000 bpd higher than its estimate in May's report, citing higher-than-expected consumption during the lockdowns.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI added 0.6%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 0.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE gaining 2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.9%, driven by a 1.5% rise in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3% jump in logistic company Aramex ARMX.DU.

On Monday, Aramex announced the launch of Aramex SMART, a delivery, payment and returns solution for e-tailers, to boost e-commerce in the region.

In Abu Dhabi, the key stock index .ADI advanced 1.4%, buoyed by a 1.4% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, the country's largest lender.

FAB sold 1.4 billion Chinese yuan ($197.85 million) in five-year Formosa bonds at 3.5%, a document showed on Monday.

The Qatari index .QSI inched up 0.3%, supported by a 0.9% rise in the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 leapt 2.5% in broad-based gains, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA up 3.2%.

The Egyptian government is looking to raise a loan of more than $1 billion and has tapped lenders in the United Arab Emirates to arrange the financing, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the deal.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 7,308 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.4% to 4,329 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.9% to 2,070 points

QATAR

.QSI edged up 0.3% to 9,161 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 2.5% to 10,936 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.3% to 1,279 points

OMAN

.MSI inched up 0.2% to 3,528 points

KUWAIT

.BKP advanced 1.6% to 5,494 points

($1 = 7.0759 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

