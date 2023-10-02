MIDEAST STOCKS-Major stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices higher with the Saudi index on course to snap two sessions of losses.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up, recouping some of the losses suffered at the end of last week, as investors focused on a tight global supply outlook while a last-minute deal that avoided a U.S. government shutdown restored risk appetite.

OPEC+ is unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when a panel meets next Wednesday, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters, as tighter supplies and rising demand drive an oil price rally.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.4%, with Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rising 1.9% and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE advancing 2.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, led by a 1.6% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.9% gain in toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.5%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 1%.

Qatar reported a balance of payments surplus of 7.9 billion riyals ($2.17 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, the central bank said on Sunday.

It attributed the BoP surplus to "the elevated diversification of the Qatari economy" which achieved targets.

($1 = 3.6449 Qatar riyals)

