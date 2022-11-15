MIDEAST STOCKS-Major stock markets extend losses as oil falls

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as oil prices slid.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the region's financial markets - dropped as rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude oil importer and after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast. O/R

The OPEC forecast cut came after the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that the global economic outlook has become gloomier than projected last month, citing a steady worsening in recent purchasing manager surveys.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.6%, hit by a 1.4% drop in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 1.2% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

South Korea's S-Oil Corp 010950.KS, in which the largest shareholder is Aramco, is considering an investment of up to 8 trillion won ($6.1 billion) in new petrochemical production in the country, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1%, weighed down by a 2.5% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU despite it having reported a forecast-beating 46% rise in third quarter net profit the previous day.

Emirates REIT REIT.DI has again proposed to its bondholders a refinancing of a $400 million sukuk due next month, and an ad hoc group of investors who last year opposed a proposed exchange offer said it would support it.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.8%, hit by a 1.5% drop in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Diversified investment firm Aram Group ARAM.AD also plunged 9.4% after it turned to quarterly losses.

The Qatari index .QSI retreated 1.2%, as all stocks bar one sat in negative territory, including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 1.1%.

($1 = 1,308.7600 won)

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

