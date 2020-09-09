World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major stock markets decline as oil prices drop

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Major stock markets in the Gulf traded in negative territory early on Wednesday, tracking an extended fall in oil prices as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in some countries undermined hopes for a steady recovery in global demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 30 cents, or 0.8%, at $39.48 a barrel by 0719 GMT, after dropping more than 5% on Tuesday to fall below $40 a barrel for the first time since June. O/R

Lower prices and disruptions to crude exports could impact the fiscal balances of countries reliant on oil income.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.6%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 0.6% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE shedding 2.2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.7%, dragged down by a 0.9% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.7% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.3%, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi FAB.AD, losing 0.4% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD down 0.2%.

On Monday, rating agency Moody's said asset managers in most of the Gulf will face moderate-to-high pressure on their profitability over the next year to 18 months as a result of low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.7%, pressured by a 1% drop in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.2% decline in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

