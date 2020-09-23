MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Middle Eastern bourses end mixed, few fresh factors

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Major Middle Eastern stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, in the absence of fresh factors to trade on, with financial shares boosting the Dubai index.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 0.9%, snapping three sessions of losses, buoyed by a 2.4% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

On Tuesday, payments processor Network International NETW.L agreed to extend its shared services agreement with Emirates NBD.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.4% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.9% drop in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.6%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, losing 0.9%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA retreated 1.7%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.3% gain in Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA.

** Saudi Arabia was closed for a public holiday.

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.2% to 4,490 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.9% to 2,285 points

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.6% to 9,787 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 10,979 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.6% to 1,451 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,622 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1% at 6,241 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.