MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Middle East indexes decline on coronavirus impact

March 15 (Reuters) - Most major Middle Eastern stock markets closed lower on Sunday amid fears of economic fallout from coronavirus precautions, with Egypt falling the most and Saudi Aramco 222.SE slipping after it missed profit forecasts.

Gulf Arab states, with nearly 900 virus cases, expanded measures to contain the spread of the infection with Abu Dhabi's bourse closing trading halls and Dubai shuttering cinemas, gyms and arcades. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have halted international passenger flights.

Egypt, with more than 100 virus cases, announced the closure of schools and universities for two weeks.

The Egyptian index .EGX30, which traded after a session break, plunged 9.3%, its biggest intra-day fall since November 2012. All the constituents closed in the red, with Commercial International Bank plummeting 9.9%.

In Saudi Arabia, the index .TASI was down 1.1% in a third straight day of declines. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shed 1.1%.

Aramco closed down 1% at 28.7 riyals ($7.65) after posting a 21% decline in 2019 net profit to $88.2 billion. Analysts had expected net profit of $92.6 billion, based on 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE lost 4.7%. The lender said it began implementing the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency’s private sector financing support program which allows SMEs a six-month deferral on bank payments.

Lejaam Sports 1830.SE plunged 10% after it suspended activities temporarily due to the coronavirus.

Dubai's index .DFMGI slid 3.4%, trading at its lowest since 2013. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU weighed on the index most, dropping 10%.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU ended 5% down. It said last week it would stop taking bookings at three hotels for more than five months, effective from Sunday, due to the virus.

DXB Entertainments DXBE.DU lost 5.1% after temporarily suspending theme park operations.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADi was down 1.9% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD declining 3.7% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADIB.AD decreasing 5.8%.

Kuwait's index .BKP, which traded after a suspension on Thursday, decreased 6.5% with Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW falling 7.8%.

The Qatari index .QSI, however, bucked the trend, rising 1%. Qatar National Insurance QINS.QA rose 7%.

