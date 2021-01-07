MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets log weekly gains; Qatar leads day's gains

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Major Gulf shares ended the first trading week of the New Year on a high on Thursday and registered weekly gains as the regional markets benefited from a rise in oil prices.

Crude hit its highest since late February after a fall in U.S. stockpiles added further support following Saudi Arabia's unilateral decision to cut output. O/R

The week also saw investors cheer the breakthrough in Qatar's over three-year diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries as Arab leaders gathered for a summit focused on ending a long-running dispute with Doha.

Qatar's index .QSI closed 0.9% higher, with petrochemical company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gaining more than 2% in the session.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA concluded the week with a 1.4% gain. The benchmark firmed 2.3% for the week.

QNB Financial Services Research said in a note that Qatari companies including banks are forecast to get a boost from a deal to end Doha's row with Gulf states.

Dubai's blue-chip index .DFMGI finished 0.8% higher, with the benchmark gaining in four of the five sessions in the week to post a weekly gain of 5.4%.

Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU strengthened 0.9%, while the emirate's largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU added 1%.

The Emirate of Dubai unveiled its fifth stimulus package, worth 315 million dirhams ($86 million), on Wednesday to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed Thursday's session 0.7% higher for a weekly gain of 2.4%.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD was the best performer on the benchmark, gaining 1.8%. The United Arab Emirates' largest lender sold sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth $500 million on Thursday, as Gulf issuers start tapping debt investors in what is likely to be another record year for regional bonds.

Real estate stock RAK Properties RAKPROP.AD tacked on nearly 6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI firmed 0.8%, driven mainly by a 1.4% gain in the world's fourth-largest chemical company Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and a 1.2% rise in Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Egypt's market was closed for a holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI gained 0.8% to 8,737 ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.7% to 5,164 DUBAI .DFMGI gained 0.8% to 2,626 QATAR .QSI firmed 0.9% to 10,678 BAHRAIN .BAX lost 0.3% to 1,451 OMAN .MSI fell 0.3% to 3,699 KUWAIT .BKP ended flat at 6,031 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.