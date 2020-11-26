MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets log weekly gains on vaccine hopes

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi shares ended lower on Thursday but all major Gulf markets managed weekly gains, riding on a rally fuelled by optimism around COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Financial markets globally have gained in most sessions over the past couple of weeks as U.S. drugmakers Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O, and British firm AstraZeneca AZN.L released positive data on the effectiveness of their vaccine candidates.

Investors are optimistic that progress made on the vaccine front would help economies recover at a faster pace than expected.

Oil slipped from seven-month highs as signs of growing supplies helped to halt a rally driven by hopes that the progress in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic will revive fuel demand. O/R

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed down 0.3%, but managed a weekly rise of 1.2%, marking a ninth successive week of gains.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and telecom major Emirates Telecom ETISALAT.AD were the major decliners in the session, shedding 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed higher for a fifth session in a row, climbing 0.3%, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 0.7%.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co DU.DU added nearly 2%, while Air Arabia AIRA.DU finished up 2.5%.

The Dubai index rose 4.5% for the week, its third straight weekly gain.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed up 0.1% to cap a five-session winning run and a fourth straight weekly gain.

Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE was the top gainer on the index, jumping 7.5%, while National Commercial Bank 1180.SE led the decliners, shedding nearly a percent on the day.

In Qatar, the index .QSI edged down 0.1%, with Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA losing nearly a percent. Qatar's blue-chip index eked out a 1.8% weekly gain.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's benchmark .EGX30 fell about 0.8%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing close to 1%.

The Oman market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for a local holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.1% to 8,693

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.3% to 4,972

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 2,420

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.1% to 10,290

EGYPT

.EGX30 shed 0.8% to 10,981

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.4% to 1,468

KUWAIT

.BKP put on 0.1% to 6,155

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Fenton)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.