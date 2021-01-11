MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets gain as non-oil sector stocks shine

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Major stocks in the Gulf region strengthened on Monday, bucking the global trend, as shares in non-oil sectors took centre stage with markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) primarily driving the gains.

The non-oil sector in the Middle East's tourism and business hub Dubai returned to growth in December, although the expansion was modest as employment fell and sentiment for the new year was subdued, the seasonally adjusted HIS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index survey showed.

Dubai has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and its economy is expected to have contracted by 6.2% in 2020.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI tacked on 0.9%, driven mainly by a 1.8% gain in the emirate's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU. Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU also advanced, adding 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark .ADI firmed 1.2%, helped by a more than 2% gain in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

Real estate firm Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD was also among the top performers in the benchmark, gaining 1.9%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI finished the session up 0.6%, buoyed by a 0.7% rise in lender Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Most cement producers firmed on the day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans on Sunday to build a zero-carbon city at NEOM, the first major construction project for the $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.

Saudi Cement 3030.SE put on 2.6%, while Tabuk Cement finished 6.2% higher and Yanbu Cement 3060.SE added 4.5%.

The Qatari index .QSI gained for a third consecutive session, tacking on 1.1%.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA firmed 1.2% and was the best performer on the benchmark.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's prime index .EGX30 added 0.6%, led by a 1.7% gain in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, the country's largest private bank.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI firmed 0.6% to 8,869

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 1.2% to 5,237

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.9% to 2,699

QATAR

.QSI firmed 1.1% to 10,843

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.6% to 11,280

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.03% to 1,453

OMAN

.MSI shed 0.1% to 3,725

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 1.1% to 6,132

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

