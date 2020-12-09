World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets firm on higher oil prices; Saudi leads gains

Contributors
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Most Gulf stock markets strengthened on Wednesday, in tandem with global shares, as progress on the U.S. fiscal stimulus front and positive news about COVID-19 vaccines lifted investor sentiment.

Al Rajhi Bank top gainer among Saudi stocks

Dubai logs 5th straight session of gains

Egypt benchmark finishes little changed

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets strengthened on Wednesday, in tandem with global shares, as progress on the U.S. fiscal stimulus front and positive news about COVID-19 vaccines lifted investor sentiment.

U.S. lawmakers continued to negotiate over additional stimulus to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic while pursuing a stopgap government-funding bill.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.3% to a record high 635.65.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf markets, gained as upbeat vaccine news spurred investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 27 cents, or 0.6%, to $49.11 a barrel by 1218 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed 22 cents, up 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .ADI closed 0.6% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.5% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE jumping 1.2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.3% higher for a fifth straight session.

Top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gained 1.4% and was the top gainer on the main index, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU added 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI also ended 0.3% higher, buoyed by a 0.5% increase in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington said there were "seeds of progress" in resolving a long-running Gulf Arab row and a commitment to "tone things down" as the parties work for a solution to end the rift with neighbouring Qatar.

The Qatari index .QSI edged down 0.1%, hurt by a 1.8% drop in shares of Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended flat. Tobacco products maker Eastern Co EAST.CA was the top gainer, gaining nearly 5%, while Commercial International Bank COMI.CA lost about 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Egypt and the French Development Agency signed development financing agreements worth 715.6 million euros ($866.45 million), the Egyptian international cooperation ministry said in a statement.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.6% to 8,660

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.3% to 5,077

DUBAI

.DFMGI put on 0.3% to 2,540

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 10,519

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.01% to 11,018

BAHRAIN

.BAX shed 0.2% to 1,490

OMAN

.MSI fell 1.6% to 3,607

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.2% to 6,102

($1 = 0.8259 euros)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB EAST

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular