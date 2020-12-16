MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets finish stronger on higher oil prices

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets ended higher on Wednesday on higher oil prices as a weakening dollar and progress on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines helped crude climb above $51 a barrel.

The positive sentiment was also aided by U.S. congressional leaders expressing optimism about a stimulus deal.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 25 cents, or 0.5%, to $51.01 a barrel by 1017 GMT, but the gains were capped by a surprise gain in U.S. crude inventories and tighter coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.

The movement in oil prices is a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets.

The Saudi benchmark .TASI firmed 0.7%, with lender Al-Rajhi leading the gains, putting on 1.1%. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, advanced 2.2% after it proposed a second-half dividend of 1.5 riyal per share.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced a 990 billion riyal ($263.91 billion) budget for 2021, around 7% less than estimated spending for this year, as the world's biggest oil exporter seeks to tame a huge deficit caused by lower petroleum revenues and the coronavirus crisis.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI strengthened 0.4%, helped by a 0.9% gain in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, while property stock Damac Properties DAMAC.DU put on 3.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI also added 0.4%, bolstered mainly by a 0.6% gain each in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI ended the session little changed. The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was the biggest loser in the benchmark, shedding 1.4%.

Among gainers on the Qatar index, Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA firmed 2%, while Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA tacked on 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's benchmark fell 0.7%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA (CIB) slipped 0.7%, while real estate stock Talat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA declined 2.4%.

CIB, Egypt's largest private bank, increased its loan loss provisions by 60% in the third quarter after a central bank review raised compliance concerns that led to the dismissal of its chairman.

The Bahrain market is closed on Wednesday and Thursday for National Day holidays.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI firmed 0.7% to 8,721 ABU DHABI .ADI gained 0.4% 5,154 DUBAI .DFMGI added 0.4% to 2,541 QATAR .QSI eased 0.02% to 10,479 EGYPT .EGX30 shed 0.7% to 10,983 OMAN .MSI fell 0.2% to 3,601 KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.2% to 6,102 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson) ((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.