MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks track oil prices, Asian shares lower

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower, with the Saudi index on course to extend weekly losses.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell as a U.S. rate hike pushed up the dollar and increased fears of a recession that would crimp fuel demand, although losses were capped by concerns over tight supply. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, and was on course to extend weekly loss. Riyad Bank 1010.SE slid 0.7%, while ACWA Power 2082.SE dropped about 3% as third-quarter earnings fell below market expectations.

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE retreated 1.1%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 1% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU declining 0.9%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS shed 1.7%, after the U.S. Federal Reserve shifted the outlook on tightening from short and sharp to long and high, putting to rest any thought of a near-term pause. MKTS/GLOB

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI lost 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in Emirates Telecommunication Group EAND.AD and extending losses from the previous session when it reported a fall in quarterly revenue, although the profits increased.

On the other hand, fertilizer firm Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD jumped 3% following a sharp surge in quarterly earnings.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.5%, dragged down by its banking shares, including Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which was down 1.2%.

HSBC slashed target price of the lender to 7.1 Qatari riyal from 9 riyals and downgraded its rating to "hold" from "buy".

Among other lenders, Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA fell 0.8%, after HSBC trimmed target price to 22 riyals from 21 riyals and lowering its rating to "reduce" from "hold".

