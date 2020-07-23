MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks subdued as banks weigh on Dubai

World Markets

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Thursday, with Dubai hurt by losses in its banking shares.

July 23 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Thursday, with Dubai hurt by losses in its banking shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was flat, with Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE retreating 2.1% after it reported a decrease in second-quarter profit.

The kingdom's finance minister said on Wednesday that July data is promising for an economic recovery, though many uncertainties remain, and economic contraction will likely be less than the 6.8% predicted by the International Monetary Fund.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 0.6%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.5% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Elsewhere, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 0.5%.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 1.01 billion dirhams ($274.99 million) in the second quarter, down from 1.38 billion dirhams a year ago.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed flat. Dana Gas DANA.AD rose 3.6%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD was up 0.2%.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.2%, with Barwa Real Estate Company BRES.QA falling 3.5% and telcoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA losing 1.8%.

But Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA added 0.6% following an increase in first-half net profit.

Separately, Qatar Airways is seeking at least $5 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain for blocking it from their airspace, the state-owned carrier said on Wednesday.

Last week, the United Nation's highest court for disputes between countries sided with Qatar in its legal fight with the Gulf states that imposed an air blockade on Doha.

** Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 7,427 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI ended flat at 4,261 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.6% to 2,053 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.2% to 9,368 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.6% to 1,285 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 1.2% to 3,564 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,279 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

