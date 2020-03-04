MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks slide as virus fears outweigh stimulus measures

March 4 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets fell sharply in early trade on Wednesday after stimulus measures failed to soothe investors worried about the global economic impact from the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose currencies are pegged to the dollar, cut key rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday, tracking the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency move to soften the impact of the epidemic.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have begun to feel the virus' impact on exports and tourism as growth in their private sectors slipped in February, according to a survey by IHS Markit.

Major concerts and sporting events have also been cancelled or postponed in Gulf Arab states, where more than 2,400 cases of the virus, mostly in Iran have been reported.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 1.7%, with financials and petrochemical shares leading declines.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE declined 2.8%, while the country's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE shed 2.3%.

Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, which on Tuesday said that it had raised its stake in Swiss chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S to 31.5% from 25%, slid 1.7%.

The state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.6% to 32.85 riyals ($8.76).

Among the index's few gainers was Saudi Cement 3030.SE which rose 3.1% after reporting a more than 12% increase in its 2019 profit to 451.4 million riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI fell 2.5%, hurt by First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, which plunged 5.3% to its lowest since July 24, 2018. The stock traded ex-dividend.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD shed 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

The Dubai index .DFMGI lost 2%, with the biggest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU falling 3.7% and the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declining 2.9%.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.4%, weighed down by a 4.8% fall in United Development Company UDCD.QA after it went ex-dividend.

($1 = 3.7518 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

