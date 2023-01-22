World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices, China demand prospects

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

January 22, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets ended higher on Sunday, reflecting Friday's rise in oil prices driven by prospects that an upbeat economic growth outlook from China could signal increased fuel demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Oil, which fuels the region's economies, settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday, with Brent crude LCOc1 at $87.63 a barrel, up $1.47 or 1.7%.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year. OPEC also forecast a rebound in Chinese demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, supported by a 1.5% gain in luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development 4322.SE and a 0.8% rise in oil giant Aramco 2222.SE.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, rose 0.5%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI inched up 0.9%, with almost all its constituent stocks in positive territory. The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA continued its rally with a 2.3% gain and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 1.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.3%, helped by a 10.5% jump in Housing and Development Bank HDBK.CA and a 2.1% gain in El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 10,725

QATAR

.QSI added 0.9% to 10,905

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.3% to 16,119

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.1% to 1,926

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.6% to 4,700

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 8,071

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by David Holmes)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

