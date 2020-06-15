MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks retreat, tracking oil prices and global equities

By Ateeq Shariff

June 15 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Middle East ended lower on Monday, mirroring a slide in global shares and oil prices as growing fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections revived economic worries.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 89 cents, or 2.3%, at $37.84 a barrel by 1256 GMT. O/R

After nearly two months with no new infections, Beijing officials have reported 79 coronavirus cases over the past four days.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI retreated 1.9%, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 3.5%, while Dubai Investments DINV.DU slid 4.2%, extending losses for a third session since Thursday after it traded ex-dividend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shedding 0.8% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, dropping 1.8%.

On Sunday, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE bought 2.1 billion shares of Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE on the stock market, completing a deal to buy 70% of the petrochemical giant, according to sources and market data.

SABIC edged up 0.3%, whereas Aramco traded flat.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged down 0.2%, with top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shedding 1.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.6%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1.6% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA closing 0.9%.

The Gulf state will begin lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques can reopen and flights can depart, government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater said last week.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6%, driven down by a 0.6% fall in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egypt will reopen all its airports for scheduled international traffic on July 1, the civil aviation minister said on Sunday, after suspending regular commercial flights in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.4% to 7,264 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.2% to 4,268 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.9% to 2,052 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.6% to 9,134 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.6% to 10,668 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,275 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,521 points

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 1.2% at 5,409 points

