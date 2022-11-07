World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks mixed amid lower oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

November 07, 2022 — 03:38 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stocks were mixed in early trade on Monday amid falling oil prices, as hopes for a rebound in Chinese demand faded.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, fell more than $1 a barrel after Chinese officials over the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of improved demand at the world's top crude importer. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.4%, hit by a 0.9% fall in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE and a 0.4% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

On the other hand, Arabian Drilling Co 2381.SE surged over 18% to 118.4 riyals in its debut trade.

The Saudi oilfield services firm set its final price at 100 riyals a share - at the top end of its price range - and raised 2.67 billion riyals ($710.58 million), valuing it at 8.9 billion riyals.

The deal is the latest in a string of initial public offerings (IPO) from the Gulf that has continued this year in defiance ofglobal markettrends.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.8% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 0.4% decrease in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Dubai's main share index .TASI added 0.2%, helped by a 2.7% rise in diversified investment group Dubai Investments DINV.DU and 4% jump in Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU.

Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) increased the size of the stake in the company being offered in an IPO to 20%, following strong demand and oversubscription across all tranches.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing in Dubai this year in a programme aimed at boosting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged 0.1% higher, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the Gulf's biggest lender, gaining 0.9%.

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

