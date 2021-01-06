MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks little changed a day after Gulf row eases

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets where little changed early on Wednesday, a day after a breakthrough in the Gulf's diplomatic rift, as a negative outlook for the Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) sovereigns appeared to eclipse the positive sentiment.

Moody's sees a negative outlook for the GCC sovereigns in 2021, driven by lower oil revenues and reduced fiscal strength.

Oil prices are unlikely to mount much of a recovery in 2021 as a new coronavirus variant and related travel restrictions threaten already weakened fuel demand, A Reuters poll showed last week.

According to the poll, Brent crude prices .LCOc1 would average $50.67 per barrel this year.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to restore full ties with Doha after severing them more than three years ago, over what they called its support for Islamist militants. Doha rejected the accusation.

Qatar's index .QSI was up 0.2% a day after it saw its biggest gain in nearly a month following the easing in the country's rift with Saudi Arabia.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and telecoms company Ooredoo ORDS.QA supported the index, rising 0.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

The sharia-compliant Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA gained as much as 0.3% after saying its board would meet on Thursday to discuss a merger with Al Khaliji Bank KCBK.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was trading 0.1% up, with Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE leading the gains, rising 1%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI was up 0.2%. Damac Properties DAMAC.DU rose 3.6%, while Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU added 3.8%.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 0.3% in its fourth straight rise. The developer said it had sold its stake in ASV Group Limited, which owns Address Sky View hotel, for 750 million dirhams ($204.2million).

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was down 0.5% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD fell 0.8% and telecoms major Etisalat ETISALAT.AD lost 0.5%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

