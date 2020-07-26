MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks gain; Aramco extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

July 26 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stocks ended higher on Sunday, lifted by banks and property shares, while losses at oil giant Saudi Aramco limited Saudi Arabian gains.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 0.3%, led by a 6.1% surge in DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU and a 0.5% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

DAMAC Properties confirmed that Port Investment Limited which transferred its shares to Omran Group is owned by DAMAC International Limited, a joint venture company in which DAMAC has a 20% shareholding.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI rose 0.6%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.6% and aquaculture culture firm International Holding IHC.AD 2.4% higher.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1.9%, while Bank Albilad 1140.SE added 1.5%.

The lender reported a net profit of 318.1 million riyals ($84.81 million) in the second quarter, up from 304.9 million riyals year ago.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dropped 0.8% to 32.8 riyals.

The value of kingdom's oil exports dropped by 65% year on year in May, representing a fall of nearly $12 billion, official data showed on Thursday.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 3% rise in Commercial Bank COMB.QA and a 8.7% jump in Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company QAMC.QA after it reported an increase in first-half net profit.

Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, however, slipped 0.8% ahead of its second-quarter earnings announcement.

The Gulf state has reiterated its commitment to resolving the long-running diplomatic dispute with some of its neighbours via peaceful and diplomatic means, state news agency QNA said on Thursday.

The blue-chip index .EGX30 in Egypt was up 0.6%, as most of its stocks were in positive territory including EFG Hermes Holding HRHO.CA rising 8.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI was up 0.1% to 7,434 points ABU DHABI .ADI rose 0.6% to 4,285 points DUBAI .DFMGI up 0.3% to 2,059 points QATAR .QSI added 0.1% to 9,375 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.6% to 10,524 points BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.1% to 1,284 points OMAN .MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,558 points KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.3% to 5,263 points ($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.