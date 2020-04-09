World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks gain ahead of OPEC+ meet

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JUMANA EL HELOUEH

April 9 (Reuters) - Major bourses in the Gulf traded higher on Thursday as investors shifted focus to an OPEC+ meeting later in the day on expectations the world's largest oil producers will agree to cut production.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.7%, with Samba Financial Group 1090.SE up 3.4% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE up 0.5%. Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 2.9%, or 95 cents, to $33.79 a barrel by 0746 GMT.

Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut production, but only if the United States joins the effort aimed at coping with the effect of the coronavirus on fuel demand, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 1.9%, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.6% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU up 2.2%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI jumped 4.1%, boosted by a 7.5% surge in the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.3%, helped by a 1.2% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Holmes)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

