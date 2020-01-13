World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks gain ahead of corporate earnings

Contributor
Maqsood Alam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NASEEM ZEITOON

Most major Gulf markets rose on Monday in early trade, as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased and investors focus turned to corporate earnings starting this week.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI rose 0.4% as Al Rjahi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.6%, while Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was up 1%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rose 0.3% to 34.9 riyals.

"GCC corporate profits are expected to increase by around 6.5% this year with profits in Saudi Arabia forecast to be up 7.1%," said Tarek Fadlallah of Nomura Asset Management Middle East, citing Marmore Research.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was up 0.5% as the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA increased 1.7% ahead of its corporate earnings announcement on Tuesday. Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA gained 2.1%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI added 0.7% with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU increasing 1.9% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 0.9%.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI traded flat as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shed 0.3% and International Holding Company IHC.AD leapt 5.8%.

Stock markets in Kuwait and Oman are closed following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said and will resume trading on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. ($1 = 3.7514 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

