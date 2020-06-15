World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks fall, mirroring oil prices, global equities

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

All major Gulf markets fell on Monday, in line with oil and global stocks as growing fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections revived economic worries.

June 15 (Reuters) - All major Gulf markets fell on Monday, in line with oil and global stocks as growing fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections revived economic worries.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were $1.02, or 2.6% lower, at$37.71 a barrel by 0750 GMT, as new coronavirus infections hit China and the United States, raising the prospect that renewed outbreaks could weigh on the recovery of fuel demand. O/R

A cluster of COVID-19 infections in Beijing has increased concerns about a resurgence of the disease in China.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.4%, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, dropping 1.4% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE down 0.3%. State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.2%.

On Sunday, the oil giant bought 2.1 billion shares of Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE on the stock market, completing a deal to buy 70% of the petrochemical giant, according to sources and market data.

SABIC traded 0.3% lower.

The benchmark index .DFMGI in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' business and tourism hub, was 1.2% lower, weighed down by a 1.8% fall in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.6% drop in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.5%, with top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD easing 1.8%.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.7%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA shedding 1.8% and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA down 1.2%.

The Gulf state will begin lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques can reopen and flights can depart, government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater said last week.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular