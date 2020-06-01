MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks end higher, Qatar outperforms

By Ateeq Shariff

June 1 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Monday as optimism over easing coronavirus restrictions boosted risk appetite.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 1.5%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU adding 2.8% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU increasing 1.6%.

Last week, Dubai lifted restrictions on movement and allowed business activity to restart.

The UAE, which had suspended entry of non-Emirati residents on March 19, said last month it would soon start allowing in those with valid residencies stranded abroad whose families are in the UAE.

The state news agency had said residents with relatives in the UAE could start returning as of June 1 to reunite with family.

Qatar's index .QSI climbed 2%, boosted by a 10% surge in telecoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA.

Ooredoo said that its unit will pay its global medium term note holders’ interest payment on June 22.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 1.1%. Petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE advanced 2.6% and largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE firmed 2.1%.

Restrictions in the kingdom will be eased in three phases, culminating in the complete lifting of a curfew - apart from in the holy city of Mecca - from June 21, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was up 0.7%, helped by a 1.2% gain in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and a 3.4% leap in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

Egypt's index .EGX30 traded flat as blue-chip stocks moved sideways. Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA soared 10% after the firm and Etisalat Misr signed transmission and mobile-to-fixed interconnection agreements.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.1% to 7,289 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.7% to 4,171 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.5% to 1,974 points

QATAR

.QSI advanced 2% to 9,020 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.1% to 10,227 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,270 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.3% to 3,535 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.3% at 5,438 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

