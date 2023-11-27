MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets track oil prices lower

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices lower.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped, with Brent falling toward $80 a barrel, as investors awaited the OPEC+ meeting later this week for an agreement to curb supplies into 2024.

Prices tumbled in the middle of last week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, postponed a ministerial meeting to Nov. 30 to iron out differences in production targets for African producers.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.2%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 0.3% and a 0.7% decrease in auto rental firm Lumi 4262.SE.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

However, the United Arab Emirates is set to ramp up exports of flagship Murban crude early next year as a new OPEC+ mandate kicks in and barrels are diverted to the international market owing to refinery maintenance, according to traders and Reuters data.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI retreated 1%, on course to extend losses for a third session, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

