MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets track Asian shares higher

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday as Asian shares rebounded and oil prices steadied, although investors remain wary on tensions in the region.

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday as the country prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants that has set off a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 1.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE advancing 2.3% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE adding 0.3%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - steadied after a more than $1 slide on Monday amid hopes the U.S. would ease sanctions on producer Venezuela, and as Washington stepped up efforts to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Among other gainers, Savola Group 2050.SE, the kingdom's largest food products company, jumped 5.8% after it hired Moelis & Co MC.N to advise on strategic options for its business.

That could potentially include a sale of a portion of its stake in the Middle East's biggest dairy firm Almarai Company 2280.SE. Almarai shares were flat.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's $778 billion sovereign wealth fund has mandated banks to arrange a bond sale, a document showed, the first high-profile debt issue from the region since last week's Israel-Hamas conflict unsettled regional markets.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.2%, on course to snap three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.3% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI climbed 0.9%. The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was also up 0.1%, led by a 0.5% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

