World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets subdued, Aramco falls again

Contributor
Maqsood Alam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

All major Gulf markets opened in the red on Tuesday, dampened mainly by financials, while petrochemical shares weighed on Saudi Arabia.

Dec 24 (Reuters) - All major Gulf markets opened in the red on Tuesday, dampened mainly by financials, while petrochemical shares weighed on Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI was down 0.2% as Samba Financial Group 1090.SE lost 2.2%, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE dipped 1.4%.

Elsewhere, the kingdom's oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dropped 0.3% to 35.5 riyals ($9.46). The state-owned firm took a breather in the previous session to snap four straight days of losses.

However Saudi Industrial Services Company 2190.SE rose 2.3% after its unit Red Sea Gateway Terminal signed a new 30-year concession with the Saudi ports authority to develop the northern part of Jeddah port.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.4% with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA declining 0.6% and 1.1% respectively.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was down 0.2%, hurt by a decline in banking shares with Mashreq Bank MASB.DU dropping 7.8%.

However, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU edged up 0.3%. On Monday, Reuters quoted informed sources as saying Dubai's biggest developer would sell the observation decks of the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, potentially raising $1 billion.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI inched down 0.1% as Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD dropped 8%, its third straight day of decline.

The energy firm signed a new $3.5 billion facility on Monday, replacing its existing $3.1 billion revolving credit facility.

By contrast, Dana Gas DANA.AD rose 2.4% after receiving a one-off $42 million dividend payment from Pearl Petroleum in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular