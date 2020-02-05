MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets steady; Aramco hits lowest level since IPO

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were steady in quiet trade on Wednesday, while oil giant Saudi Aramco extended losses and hit its lowest mark since it began trading.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 0.5% with Samba Financial Group 1090.SE shedding 2.3%, and shopping mall operator Arabian Centres 4321.SE dropping 1.8% after posting a steep fall in third-quarter profit.

Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday that growth had returned to Saudi banks but remained fragile.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dipped 0.6% to 33.65 riyals ($8.97), hitting its lowest point since it began trading on Dec. 11.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.5%; Eastern Company EAST.CA gained 3.7%, while Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA jumped 5.4% following its update on Vodafone Egypt.

Telecom Egypt said it was closely following Vodafone Group's VOD.L potential deal to sell its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA, which has boosted that stock. Telecom Egypt holds the remaining 45%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.3%, hit by a 1.1% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.3% fall in Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

Maroc Telecom IAM.CS was fined 3.3 billion Moroccan dirhams ($342.8 million) for anti-competitive practices, the operator said on Monday. The company is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

But Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) TAQA.AD surged 14.9%, rising for a third day in a row. Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) is planning to take control of the energy firm in an asset swap deal that would create a combined utility with assets worth about 200 billion dirhams ($54.5 billion).

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.2% with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU adding 0.5% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU was up 0.4%.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.3%. Commercial Bank COMB.QA advanced 2.7% and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA gained 1.9%.

($1 = 9.6272 Moroccan dirham; $1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham; $1 = 3.7514 riyals)

