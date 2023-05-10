MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets slip ahead of US inflation data

May 10 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday tracking Asian shares lower ahead of U.S. inflation data, which could provide potential cues into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS had fallen on Tuesday and inched down a further 0.4% on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, with Saudi Electricity Co SJSC 5110.SE declining 5.1% as the utility firm reported a fall in quarterly profit.

Separately, Saudi Arabia, which pledged to cut production by 500,000 bpd from May, has informed buyers in Asia that it will supply full crude oil volumes requested for June.

Some Chinese refiners may have asked for less supply, sources said, which would help the world's top oil exporter meet its lower output target.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties PJSC EMAR.DU losing 1.2% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC EMPOWER.DU falling 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank QPSC QNBK.QA retreating 1.2%

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell, ending a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories sparked demand concerns and investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the next rate decision in the top oil consuming nation.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.