MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise, Saudi shares lead

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares led gains among largely positive Gulf stock markets on Tuesday, helped by a jump in financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising and Riyad Bank 1010.SE climbing 0.6% and 1.2%, each.

Shares of Emaar The Economic City 4220.SE surged 9.9%, after the developer entered subscription agreement with Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's main sovereign wealth fund.

The completion of the agreement is subject to a number of conditions including the novation of the Ministry of Finance loan to PIF.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.4%, led by a 0.7% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and 0.5% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The emirate has hired banks to advise it on its comeback to the international debt markets as the Middle East trade and tourism hub seeks to bolster finances hit by the pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit vital economic sectors of the emirate, Dubai this year has raised over $3.6 billion in debt through several instruments, the prospectus showed.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI also rose 0.4%, driven by a 1.2% rise in Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD and a 0.3% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.3%, helped by a 0.8% gain in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 0.5% increase in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

