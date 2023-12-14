MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed

By Md Manzer Hussain

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking global peers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested that its tightening was over.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said its historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over with inflation falling faster than expected.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI jumped 1.3% with all stocks in the positive territory, led by the region's largest lender Qatar National BankQNBK.QA, which climbed 2%.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA shot up 1.5% and 2.2% respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.7%, supported by gains in all sectors with Elm Company 7203.SE rising 1.9% and the world's largest Islamic lender Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE climbing 2%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI rose 0.7% in early trade with all sectors in the green.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 1.6% and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU surged 2.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI advanced 0.2%, aided by a 1.1% gain in blue-chip developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and a 1.8% rise in Abu Dhabi Ports Co ADPORTS.AD.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.