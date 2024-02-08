MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise in early trade

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Thursday on higher oil prices while investors awaited the outcome of ceasefire overtures between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw room for negotiation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas' latest offer.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, extended gains with Brent rising 0.4% to $79.54 a barrel by 0740 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI advanced 0.6%, helped by gains in most sectors, with Gulf Navigation GNAV.DU increasing 3% and Mashreqbank MASB.DU rising 2%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up 0.2%, supported by a gain of 1.1% in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 1.8% rise in Baladna BLDN.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI edged up 0.2%, lifted by gains in almost all sectors . The world's largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, added 0.5% and Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE surged 2.7%.

The lender reported a 45.1% jump in full-year net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI inched up 0.1%, with conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD adding 0.1% and ADNOC Logistics ADNOCLS.AD gaining 0.5%.

However, energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD slipped 1.2% after reporting a 12% drop in full-year profit.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

