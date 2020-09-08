World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise, blue-chip selloff trips Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets ended higher on Tuesday, largely driven by financial shares, while broad-based losses pulled Egyptian shares down with property leading the pack.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, with Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE jumping 6.9%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.6%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.7%, led by a 1.9% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.2% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed up 0.3%, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD rising 0.4% and the largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD up 0.2%.

The United Arab Emirates federal government posted a second-quarter budget surplus of around 9.75 billion dirhams ($2.65 billion), state news agency WAM said on Monday, up from a surplus of 1.8 billion dirhams in the first quarter.

Revenues in the second quarter were at 34.744 billion dirhams and expenditures were at 24.997 billion dirhams, WAM said, citing a finance ministry report.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.4%, supported by a 1.2% gain in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA and a 2.5% leap in utility firm Qatar Electricity and Water Company QEWC.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 1.7%, with Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA sliding 8.6% and Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA losing 4.3%.

The Arab state's net foreign reserves stood at $38.36 billion at the end of August, up slightly from $38.315 billion in July, the central bank said on Monday.

Foreign reserves had dropped since March from a high of more than $45 billion amid economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 8,090 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.3% to 4,520 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 2,288 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 9,761 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.7% to 10,951 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,402 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,701 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% at 5,816 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

