MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise as easing recession fears lift risk-on mood

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf opened higher on Tuesday, as easing recession fears and expectations of a less-aggressive rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve improved risk appetite.

The U.S. Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the world's largest economy.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.3%, strengthened by banking stocks as Islamic lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rose 1.4%, while real estate heavyweight Emaar properties EMAR.DU added 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI edged 0.2% higher, supported by energy shares and financials, as oil behemoth and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and the world's largest Islamic lender Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.5% each.

Crude price - a key catalyst for Gulf's financial markets - drifted lower on Tuesday, easing from last week's gains on expectations of fuel demand recovery in the world's top importer China. O/R

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar opened 0.2% higher, supported by petrochemical and banking shares, as petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and Islamic lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA jumped 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Among other stocks, Aamal CompanyAHCS.QA rose 4.6% after the firm's unit won a contract worth 1.2 billion Qatari riyals ($329.67 million) with Kahramaa.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI hiked 0.2%, on course to break a four-session losing streak, as real estate developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD jumped 1.3% and Adnoc's retail unit Adnoc Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD gained 0.9%.

Separately, overall growth in the six GCC economies was forecast to average 3.3% and 2.8% this year and next respectively, the Jan. 9-23 poll showed, down from 4.2% and 3.3% in the previous poll.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

