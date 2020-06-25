MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets retreat in early trade

June 25 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets traded lower on Thursday, with Saudi Arabian shares hit by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast of a deeper than anticipated recession in the country.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 0.7% and petrochemical company Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE down 1.5%.

The Saudi economy will shrink by 6.8% this year, the IMF said on Wednesday, a sharper decline than a 2.3% contraction estimated in April, as low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic hit hard.

Virus containment measures have crippled burgeoning areas of the country's non-oil economy such as tourism and entertainment, and lower oil prices have hit state revenues.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI declined 1%, with its largest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU declining 1.7% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU down 0.7%.

Emirates NBD began cutting hundreds of jobs this week after the impact of the coronavirus crisis accelerated planned lay-offs, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

Although the full scale of the redundancies was not immediately clear, one source estimated Emirates NBD was cutting some 10% of its staff, equivalent to around 800 people.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 1.1%, pressured by a 1.6% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' government has lifted its coronavirus-related curfew, it posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Qatar's index .QSI eased 0.2%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA losing 0.9% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA shedding 1.1.%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

