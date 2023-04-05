World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets retreat in early trade

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

April 05, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, as signs of a slowing U.S. labour market made investors nervous about the economic outlook.

Asia trade was thinned by holidays in Hong Kong and China, leaving MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS faring little better than flat, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 1.6% and was set for the biggest one-day percentage fall since mid-March.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.4% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Elsewhere, Arabian Centres Co 4321.SE slid 4.4% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

In the previous two sessions, the Saudi index posted sharp gains after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets.

Surprise new cuts to the OPEC+ group's output targets could push oil prices towards $100 a barrel, setting the scene for another clash with the West grappling with higher interest rates, analysts and traders said on Monday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMI dropped 0.1%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU losing 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI retreated 0.2%.

Separately, non-oil business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates bounced back to the fastest pace in five months in March, a business survey showed on Wednesday, supported by new orders and the quickest jobs growth in almost seven years.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 0.2%, on course to end two sessions of gains, weighed down by 1.7% fall in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

