MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets retreat as coronavirus fears return

June 18 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Thursday as concern mounted a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States would slow global economic recovery.

Beijing cancelled many flights and shut schools to try to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak, while several U.S. states, including Texas, Florida and California, reported sharp increases in cases.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.9% decrease in National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and a 0.2% ease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

However, Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE rose 0.5%, a day after the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE said it had completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in the petrochemical firm for $69.1 billion.

Aramco traded flat.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI eased 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 1.8% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was also down 0.5%, weakened by a 1% drop in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates said citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus from Tuesday.

The Qatari index .QSI edged down 0.1%, as the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA fell 0.8%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

