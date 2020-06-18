World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets retreat as coronavirus fears return

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Thursday as concern mounted a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States would slow global economic recovery.

June 18 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Thursday as concern mounted a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States would slow global economic recovery.

Beijing cancelled many flights and shut schools to try to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak, while several U.S. states, including Texas, Florida and California, reported sharp increases in cases.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 0.9% decrease in National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and a 0.2% ease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

However, Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE rose 0.5%, a day after the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE said it had completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in the petrochemical firm for $69.1 billion.

Aramco traded flat.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI eased 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 1.8% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was also down 0.5%, weakened by a 1% drop in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates said citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus from Tuesday.

The Qatari index .QSI edged down 0.1%, as the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA fell 0.8%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular