MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets retreat after Wall Street rally stalls

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday after Wall Street snapped a long winning streak that had been driven by rate-cut expectations and the Federal Reserve's dovish tilt.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to the direct impact of monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI dropped 0.8%, dragged down by a 2.4% fall in auto rental firm Lumi 4262.SE and a 0.6% decline in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets -fell and were on track to snap a three-day winning streak, as concerns over low demand following a surprise U.S. crude inventory build outweighed jitters over global trade disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East.

Dubai's main share index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU down 0.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI fell 0.2%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI fell 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 0.8% and telecoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA down 1.3%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

