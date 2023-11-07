MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed; Saudi to snap 7-day winning streak

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday amid falling oil prices, with the Saudi index on course to snap a seven-day winning streak.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, erasing Monday's gains as mixed economic data from second-largest oil consumer China and winter demand worries offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.2%, and was on course to end seven straight sessions of gains, as Lumi Rental 4262.SE fell 0.8%.

The auto rental firm recorded a quarterly net profit of 35 million riyals ($9.3 million), up from 30.5 million riyals last year but down 30% in sequentially.

Meanwhile, Malath Cooperative Insurance 8020.SE plunged about 9% after posting a quarterly loss.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rose 0.5% after reporting a 23% drop in third-quarter net profit, which marginally beat analyst estimates.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, said it would continue with voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year and review the decision next month.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI dropped 0.5%, dragged by a 1.7% decline in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 1.3% decrease in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

Elsewhere, Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, with toll operator Salik SALIK.DU rising 1.3% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU trading 0.9% higher.

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum approved a budget of 246.6 billion dirham ($67.14 billion) for the emirate's government in 2024-2026, the Dubai media office said on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.2%.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

