MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, even as oil prices gained after a drone attack killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose slightly with Brent trading at $83.91 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

The attack on U.S. troops in a drone strike in Jordan raised concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.3%, with media firm MBC Group 4072.SE climbing 2.3% and Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE gaining 2.1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI rose 0.1%, supported by an increase of 1.5% in tolls operator Salik Co SALIK.DU and 0.8% gain in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI retreated 0.3%, with UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dropping 1.2% and Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD sliding 1.4%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was down 0.2%, weighed down by a loss of 0.9% in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 1.3% drop in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.