MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Major Gulf stocks were mixed early on Wednesday in the absence of fresh factors to trade on, with Saudi index on track to extend gains for a ninth consecutive session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.8%, while Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE was up 2.1%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund has increased its holding of U.S. stocks to nearly $12.8 billion in the fourth quarter from $7 billion in the third quarter, according to a U.S. regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long pushed the Public Investment Fund as a central plank in his plan to find ways of driving growth while weaning the economy off its dependence on oil.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.6% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI lost 0.5%, as most of the stocks were in red including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which retreated 1.2%.

Among others, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, slipped 0.8%.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

