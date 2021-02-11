MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stocks were mixed early on Thursday, with Saudi index on track to extend gains for a sixth straight session boosted by financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 0.6% and Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE advancing 3%.

The kingdom's economy shrank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday, but it grew 2.8% on a quarterly basis.

The economy of the world's top oil exporter contracted 4.1% in 2020, according to the preliminary estimates, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, lower crude prices and output cuts.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.2%, supported by a 2.4% gain in Air Arabia AIRA.DU, despite the budget airliner reporting a sharp decline in fourth-quarter net profit.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets, gave up some of the recent strong gains on expectations of slower economic recovery, but still above $60 a barrel. O/R

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.2%, driven down by a 0.6% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Qatar Petroleum has set the March official selling price (OSP) for its Marine crude at 65 cents a barrel above the average of Platts Oman and Dubai quotes, down 5 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.