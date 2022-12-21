World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

December 21, 2022 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday on global economic worries and volatile energy prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3% and is on course to extend gains from the previous session, helped by a 0.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Elsewhere, Alinma Bank 1150.SE advanced 1.7% after it proposed a cash dividend of 0.50 riyal per share for the second half of 2022.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks offset worries about rising COVID-19 cases in top importer China.

Meanwhile, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ members leave politics out of the decision-making process and their assessments and forecasting.

OPEC+'s heavily criticised decision to cut oil output turned out to be the right one for supporting market stability and the industry, he added.

In Qatar, equities .QSI gained 0.6%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory, including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was up 1.3%.

The country, which just hosted the 2022 soccer World Cup, approved its 2023 fiscal year budget on Monday with revenue estimated to increase 16.3% next year, its finance minister said, thanks to rising average oil prices.

The budget was based on an oil-price assumption of $65 per barrel, compared to 2022's assumption of $55.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.4%, hit by a 1.7% fall in utility firm Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) TABR.DU retreated 3.2%, after it said in a bourse filing that Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, bought a 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed - a local venture of Tabreed.

On Tuesday, TABR surged more than 10% on reports that PIF would buy a $250 million stake.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

