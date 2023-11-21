MIDEAST-STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed; focus on Fed minutes

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Tuesday amid falling oil prices and on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely done with interest rate hikes.

The minutes of the Fed's November meeting are likely to offer more clues on monetary policy after evidence of slowing inflation boosted expectations that U.S. interest rates had peaked. The minutes are due to be released at 1900 GMT.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.4%, ending previous session losses, aided by a 1.8% rise in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and 3% surge in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.1%, with Marafiq 2083.SE rising 1.7% and First Milling Co 2283.SE climbing 3.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 2.9% decline in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and 1.1% drop in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.4%, snapping three straight sessions of gains, dragged down by a 0.7% dip in developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and 1.1% slide in Emirates Central Cooling SystemsEMPOWER.DU.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - eased with Brent LCOc1 falling 0.5%, to $81.94 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 inched up 0.1% supported by a 4.5% surge in Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA and a 4.3% rise in Misr FertilizerMFPC.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.1% to 11,129

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 7,292

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 10,226

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.1% to 24,774

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,946

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.1% to 4,621

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI dropped 0.4% to 9,542

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.4% to 3,985

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.