MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed as Fed rate bets offset higher oil prices

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets put in a mixed performance early on Monday as a boost from higher oil prices was offset by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike interest rates again.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, speaking on Friday, reiterated the central bank may have to raise rates further to cool still-too-high inflation but promised to move "carefully".

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Oil prices ticked higher after China took steps to support its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth and any further U.S. rate hikes dampening demand, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% higher at $84.73 a barrel by 0815 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI inched up 0.1% to extend gains to a third session in a row with financials and material stocks leading a broader rise across most sectors. Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was 0.3% higher and food retailer Savola Group 2050.SE was up 1.8%.

Oil and gas driller ADES Holding, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund announced plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, supported by higher financial and property stocks as Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rose nearly 0.6% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU added 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%, under pressure from a 0.7% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, and a 1.3% fall in Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND.AD.

Qatar's benchmark .QSI also fell 0.2% after two sessions of gains, with most of its individual stocks in negative territory. Telecoms operator Ooredoo ORDS.QA fell nearly 2% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, was down 0.2%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.