MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed; Aramco's Q3 profit slides

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market closed lower on Tuesday hurt by a string of disappointing corporate earnings, while the Qatari index ended a three-session losing streak.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.3%, with Saudi British Bank 1060.SE dropping 2.1% after it announced a 10.5% fall in third-quarter profit.

National Industrialization Company (Tasnee) 2060.SE was down 2.3%, after it posted net loss in the quarter ending September 30.

However, the world's top oil producing company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closed up 0.6% after reporting a quarterly profit slump in line with analysts' expectations, as the coronavirus crisis continued to choke demand and weigh on crude prices.

Dubai's main share index .TASI retreated 1.2%, weighed down by a 2% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1.4% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.3%, supported by a 0.7% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, announced a plan to carve out its existing payments business into a fully owned subsidiary with regional growth ambitions.

In Qatar, the index .QSI gained 0.6% with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 2.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was higher with most stocks in positive territory, including a 2% rise for Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

The Arab state's non-oil private sector expanded in October at its quickest rate in almost six years as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gained pace, a survey showed on Tuesday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.4, up from 50.4 in September and above the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.3% to 7,999 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.3% to 4,649 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.2% to 2,140 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.6% to 9,701 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.8% to 10,512 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.7% to 1,436 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.3% to 3,538 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 2.4% at 6,042 points

