MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of Fed decision

By Md Manzer Hussain

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance in early trade on Wednesday amid falling oil prices while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

Oil prices -- a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets -- fell 0.6% on oversupply worries with Brent LCOc1 trading at $72.8 a barrel by 0740 GMT. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was down 0.2%, weighed down by losses in energy, finance and health sectors with oil major Aramco 2222.SE shedding 0.3% and Kingdom's biggest bank Saudi National Bank 1180.SE dropping 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI fell 0.1%, dragged down by a 0.4% loss in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and 0.3% drop in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

A policy meeting by the U.S. central bank that concludes later on Wednesday will determine the direction of markets.

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by decisions of the Federal Reserve as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was up 0.2% in early trade with all sectors in the positive territory.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbed 1.1% and Emirates Central Cooling SystemsEMPOWER.DU surged 1.8%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI edged up 0.3% with most sectors in the green, supported by 1.4% rise in Qatar Islamic BankQISB.QA and 1.1% gain in Industries QatarIQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Alison Williams)

