MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets log in weekly gains on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Saudi and Dubai markets ended lower on Thursday, although all major Gulf markets posted weekly gains as positive developments in a COVID-19 vaccine spurred hopes of a faster-than-expected global economic recovery.

Global markets posted sharp gains after Pfizer PFE.N on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.2% lower, with oil behemoth Aramco 2222.SE leading the losses, with a 0.7% fall. The index rose 4.3% for the week.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished the session down 0.9%, its first decline in seven sessions. It gained 4.7% for the week.

Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU closed 1.5% down, while Dubai's largest listed develop Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 1.4% as it reported a near halving in profit for the first nine months of the year on Wednesday.

The London Bullion Market Association is threatening to stop bullion from countries including the United Arab Emirates entering the mainstream market if they fail to meet regulatory standards, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

Carrier Emirates lost $3.4 billion in the first six months of the year, tipping the Dubai state-owned airline's holding company into its first half-year loss in more than thirty years.

The economy of Dubai, a major gold trading centre and top tourist destination, has been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis due to travel restrictions in place world over and as consumers cut down on luxury spending.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed 0.5% higher, driven by gains in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Abu Dhabi Commerical Bank ADCB.AD, which rose 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark logged in weekly gain of about 3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.2% higher, to finish with a weekly gain of 3.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.2% to 8,434

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.5% to 4,856

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.9% to 2,263

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.9% to 10,213

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 11,017

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,449

OMAN

.MSI added 0.5% to 3,628

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.5% to 6,104

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.